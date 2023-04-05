PM promises support to Bangabazar traders

Bangladesh

BSS
05 April, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

PM promises support to Bangabazar traders

BSS
05 April, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 04:03 pm
PM promises support to Bangabazar traders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today pledged to provide the best support to the traders who incurred huge losses in the devastating Bangabazar fire in the capital city.

"It can't be tolerated the pain and cry of traders during Ramadan. I have already said we will help as we can. We will assess the losses of the traders," she said.

The premier made the remarks when Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of around Tk316.91 crore to her as the first and second installments of repaying loan taken for building the Padma Bridge at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She also sounded a note of warning that the people involved in damaging fire fighting vehicles would definitely be brought to the book.

"I have asked to identify those who damaged firefighting vehicles after entering the fire brigade headquarters with sticks. Measures will be taken against them," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said a group of people with sticks attacked the fire office in afternoon despite the fire fighters reached the place of occurrence immediately after starting of the inferno.

She said they would take tougher action against those who will be found attacking fire fighting vehicles or firemen or any service providing organisations in future.

"No such attack will be tolerated in future," she assured.

The prime minister said Bangladesh has gained a great achievement with conducting test run of a train on the Padma Bridge yesterday.

But with this good news, she said the nation had also got a bad news that was the fire in Bangamarket.

"It is very regretful to see burning down shops (in huge numbers) in Bangamarket fire," she said.

The premier said the Bangamarket had earlier witnessed fire incidents in 1995 and 2018.

After the fire incident in 2018, she said her government had taken a measure to build the Bangamarket in a planned way.

But, they could not do so as the High Court stayed the process of constructing the market following a writ petition against it, she said.

"The Bangamarket might not witness such fire, had the market been built," she said.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducted the programme while former Cabinet Secretary and Bridge Division Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam spoke on the occasion.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, and Bridge Division Secretary Md. Monjur Hossain were also present.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangabazar market fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

20h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

26m | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

2h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

5h | TBS Science
What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka