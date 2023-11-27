PM orders upazila-wise master plans for use of land

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the cabinet meeting at her office in Dhaka on Monday (27 November). Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed authorities concerned to form master plans for the use of land in every upazila across the country.

The premier gave the directive at the Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (27 November).

"The prime minister has issued directives for each upazila to develop a comprehensive land use master plan. The local government department has initiated this process and has already commenced the necessary work.

"Emphasising the urgency, the prime minister urged for its prompt completion," Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told reporters in a briefing after the meeting.

He said the prime minister emphasised expediting the process, highlighting the necessity of this development.

"She urged all to be vigilant in preventing unauthorised use of land for residential, industrial, or other purposes, aiming to maintain discipline and planned growth in the area," said the cabinet secretary.

