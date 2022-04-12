PM orders taking steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit

Bangladesh

BSS
12 April, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 05:37 pm

Special emphasis was given on the implementation of an integrated revenue policy and monetary policy to control inflation in the domestic market

Photo: BSS.
Photo: BSS.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today directed all concerned to take necessary measures so that Bangladesh could maintain its current position in future regarding the foreign debt, as the amount of foreign loan of Bangladesh is still far below the risk limit.

The premier issued this directive while witnessing a presentation on "Offshore tax amnesty" and "Review of Bangladesh's macro economy against the backdrop of Sri Lankan economic crisis" at her official residence Ganabhaban, said a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

During the presentation made by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Finance Division, the reasons of the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka and its response were discussed in detail alongside reviewing various indicators of Bangladesh's economy compared to other countries in South Asia.

The release said that analysing the various indicators of the economy, it was seen that there is no risk of repaying the foreign debt of Bangladesh in the medium and long terms. Almost all the indices indicate that the economy of Bangladesh is relatively stable.

It, however, said special emphasis was given on the implementation of an integrated revenue policy and monetary policy to control inflation in the domestic market in the context of abnormal price spiral of fuel, food products and other items in the international market.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Bank governor, finance secretary, economic relations division secretary and banking division secretary, among others, were present. 

