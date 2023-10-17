PM opens Joyeeta Tower to create more women entrepreneurs 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (17 October) inaugurated the newly constructed Joyeeta Tower in the capital's Dhanmondi to ensure women's economic empowerment.

She opened the tower by unveiling its inaugural plaque, and visited the Jamdani Gallery and Joyeeta Marketplace set up in the tower.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter and prime minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at the opening ceremony.

Bangladesh Shishu Academy artistes welcomed the prime minister and her younger sister with song and dance. They also took pictures with them.

Later, the premier moved around in different parts of the tower and signed the visitor's book.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Nazma Mobarek and Joyeeta Foundation Managing Director Afroza Khan were also present.

According to the ministry officials, Joyeeta Tower has been constructed with state-of-the-art physical infrastructure facilities to ensure women's economic empowerment by involving the country's women entrepreneurs in various business ventures under the Joyeeta brand.

The Joyeeta Tower has the facilities for marketing various types of processed products, supply chains and services produced by women entrepreneurs of the country with universal accessibility. The building has physical infrastructural facilities for training women entrepreneurs based on knowledge, skills, business management and development strategies.

There are ample car parking facilities and a spacious lobby as it will also house the headquarters of Joyeeta Foundation.

The iconic tower has a child daycare centre, design centre, beauty parlour, gymnasium for women, swimming pool for women and children, multipurpose hall, seminar hall, bank, food-court and cafe.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 12-storey Joyeeta Tower at a cost of Tk168 crore on one bigha land on road 27 of old Dhanmondi in the capital on 1 December 2021.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina had inaugurated the Joyeeta Foundation programme on 16 November 2011 with the aim of economic empowerment of women in Bangladesh.

In the meantime, the government has allotted one bigha of land to each division of the country at a token price.

Joyeeta's activities have been initiated to build a women-friendly separate marketing network across the country by launching Joyeeta's activities in the department, district and upazila