PM opens four development schemes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated four uplift projects to implement the pledges of the Awami League government to the grassroots people to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country.

"With opening the four development schemes, we are marching ahead to fulfill our pledges to the grassroots people to turn Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country as envisioned by the Father of the Nation," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the newly constructed pedestrian underpass adjoining Shaheed Ramij Uddin Cantonment School and College on Dhaka-Airport Highway, Sylhet Town Bypass-Garrison Link 4 Highway, Balukhali (Cox's Bazar)-Ghundhum (Bandarban) Boundary Link Road, and a 500-metre bridge on the Chengi river at Naniarchar in Rangamati district under the Roads and Highways Department.

Joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here, she said the development schemes would pave the way of boosting trade and business and make people's communication easy alongside contributing to decrease the nagging traffic snarl and road accidents.

The country's first box pushing underpass with having a lift and moving staircases was built at a cost of Tk 57.43 crore while Sylhet Town Bypass-Garrison Link 4 Highway at Tk 274 crore, Balukhali (Cox's Bazar) - Ghundhum (Bandarban) Boundary Link Road at Tk 78.85 crore and the 500-metre bridge on the Chengi river at Naniarchar in Rangamati district, the largest bridge in the Chattogram Hill Tracks area, at Tk 227.61 crore.



Bangladesh Army's 24 and 34 engineering construction brigade supervised the development schemes.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, local public representatives, high civil and military officials were connected to the programme from the respective sites.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed spoke on the occasion.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md. Nazrul Islam gave a brief description of the four development projects.

Engineer-in-chief of Bangladesh Army Major General Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman also spoke on the occasion.