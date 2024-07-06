PM opens Bangabandhu Corner at Gimadanga Tungipara Government Model Primary School

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today opened "Bangabandhu Corner" at Gimadanga Tungipara Government Model Primary School.

She also unveiled the cover of a photo album titled "Eso Bangabandhuke Jani" (Let's know Bangabandhu) drawn by the children with special needs at the school which was established in 1912.

Earlier, on her arrival at the school, the students welcomed her.

The school cherishes memories of Bangabandhu as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman studied there.

Sheikh Hasina exchanged pleasantries with the students and inquired about their well-being.

She spent some time at the Bangabandhu corner as well where various books on the Father of the Nation were shelved.

Later, she visited Tungipara Multipurpose Pouro Market.

PM Hasina / Bangabandhu Corner / Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

