PM opens 50 more model mosques

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened 50 more newly constructed model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country in the fifth phase.

With the new ones, 250 mosques have so far been built as part of the government's move to construct 564 district and upazila-level model mosques at a cost of Tk 9,435 crore throughout the country.

The premier opened the 50 mosques through a virtual inaugural ceremony from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Earlier, she unveiled 50 mosques each in the first phase on June 10, 2021, in the second phase on January 16 this year, the third phase on March 16 and the fourth phase on April 17.

The construction of the remaining mosques and Islamic cultural centres is scheduled to be completed by June, 2024.

The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaj along with air-conditioning system.

Besides, there will be registration and training arrangements for hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.

Being imbued with the spirit of Islam and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the prime minister has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

The purpose of the project is to publicise Islamic culture and values as well as disseminate the essence of Islam against extremism and militancy.

Under category A, some 69 four-storey mosques having the elevator facility and a floor space of 2,360.09 square metres each are being constructed in 64 districts and city corporation areas.

Under category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1680.14 square metres each, while 16 mosques under C category in coastal areas will have a floor space of 2,052.12 square metres each.

The 50 new mosques include Magura district model mosque and 49 upazila model mosques.

The 49 upazila model mosques are in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district, Karimganj and Hossainpur upazilas of Kishoreganj, Harirampur and Daulatpur of Manikganj, Damudya of Shariatpur, Tangail Sadar, Adamdighi and Sonatala of Bogura, Raninagar and Badalgachi and Sadar of Naogaon, Chapainawabganj sadar, Singra of Natore, Bera, Ishwardi and Sadar of Pabna, Puthia and Durgapur of Rajshahi, Palashbari of Gaibandha, Nageshwari of Kurigram, Birampur of Dinajpur, Hatibandha of Lalmonirhat, Mohongonj, Khaliajuri and Sadar of Netrokona, Dewangonj of Jamalpur, Trishal of Mymensingh, Barishal Sadar, Doulatkhan of Bhola, Nalchity of Jhalakathi, Mathbaria of Pirojpur, Sarail of Brahmanbaria, Haimchar and Hajiganj of Chandpur, Noakhali Sadar, Nangalkot and Sadar of Cumilla, Cox's Bazar Sadar, Satkania of Chattogram, Chhagalnaiya of Feni, Kawkhali, Naniarchar and Rajasthali of Rangamati, Phultala and Paikgasa of Khulna, Magura Sadar, Meherpur Sadar and Golapganj of Sylhet.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila and Phultala of Khulna district were connected to the inaugural event where the local people including alem-ulama, public representatives, politicians and government officials were present.

An audio-visual documentary on the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres was screened at the function.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan chaired the event moderated by PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah.

Religious Affairs Secretary Md A Hamid Zamadder delivered the welcome speech.