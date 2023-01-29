PM opens 26 development schemes in Rajshahi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 26 development projects including seven of the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), worth around TK 1,316.97 crore, during her daylong visit.

She also laid foundation stones of six other projects with an estimated cost of TK 376.28 crore.

The prime minister opened and laid foundation stones of those projects joining a mammoth public gathering organised by Rajshahi city and district units of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) at historic Madrasha ground.

Official sources said the implemented projects include a 58-feet Mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - built by the RCC at the city's Rajshahi C&B Crossing at a cost of around TK 5.03 crore.

The RCC has also implemented other projects including Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, Flyover on Mohanpur Railway Crossing, four-lane road and road divider with a separate lane for slow moving vehicles from Vadra Rail Crossing to Nawdapara bus terminal, four-lane road and road divider including a separate lane for slow-moving vehicles from Bilsimla railway crossing to City Hat and road widening, development from Kalpana Cinema Hall to Talaimary crossing and carpeting road, drain and footpath construction from Rentur Kharir Arat to Dhalur More via Hi-tech Park and carpeting road from Court to Shahartali Club.

Aimed at opening up a new horizon in recreation, particularly for the children, the Sheikh Russel Shishu Park on 2.14 acre in Chhotobangram area with an estimated cost of TK 4.43 crore is nearing completion.

The Roads and Highway Department has constructed a highway from Puthiya to Bagmara at a cost of TK 116.83 crore.

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has implemented upward extension works from the sixth floor to tenth floor of its head office at a cost of TK 10.21 crore.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has built its headquarters building at a cost of TK 20.08 crore.

Rajshahi National Heart Foundation Hospital has been established in Laxmipur area at a cost of TK 14.46 crore.

A Technical Training Centre has been built at Mohanpur Upazila at a cost of TK 22.18 crore.

Rajshahi Shishu Hospital has also been established at a cost of around TK 22.90 crore.

Rajshahi Medical College has constructed its administrative building at a cost of around TK 15 crore.

A multi-storey Social Service Complex has been built in Rajshahi involving around TK 12.78 crore.

A two-storey female hostel building has been constructed on a six-storey foundation at Rajshahi Government Women's College with TK 5.58 crore.

A five-storey academic building of Technical School and College has been built at Charghat costing around TK 17.20 crore.

A multipurpose building has been constructed at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital at a cost of around TK 8.96 crore. The Civil Surgeon Office has also been established at a cost of TK 4.27 crore.

Bangladesh Water Development Board has been implementing two projects to protect the left banks of the Padma River from erosion in Charghat and Bagha Upazilas involving around TK 694.34 crore.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has been constructing two roads under its Rural Connectivity Improvement Project involving around TK 43.96 crore.

A multipurpose auditorium has been constructed at Rajshahi PTI at a cost of TK 8.92 crore.

The Upazila Muktijoddha Complex Building has been built in Rajshahi city at a cost of TK 2.81 crore.

On the other hand, the foundation stone-laying projects are - TK 24 crore Information Complex, TK 8.35 crore Regional PSC Office Building, TK 62 crore Shaheed Janani Zahanara Imam Girls High School, TK 53 crore Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Boys High School, TK 162 crore BKSP Regional Training Centre and TK 66 crore Rajshahi WASA Building.