PM to open Payra Power Plant, declare 100pc power coverage tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally open the country's biggest Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant at Kalapara upazila here as well as declare 100% electrification across the country as the first South Asian nation tomorrow.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will come here tomorrow, open this power plant and declare cent percent electrification across the country as every house has been illuminated with the electricity," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told reporters on the power plant premises here this afternoon.

It was a big challenge for "all of us" to implement such an ultra-modern largest project in the country for the first time in the last 50 years, he said, adding that this is an Ultra Supercritical Technology power plant.

"We used the Ultra Supercritical Technology in building the coal-fired power plant as the third country in South Asia and 11th across the world," he said, adding that Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited (BCPCL) built the power plant.

The first 660 MW unit of the power plant went into commercial operation in May 2020, utilising the 400 kv Payra-Gopalganj Power Transmission while the second one started production in December last year.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin Ul Ahsan said centering Payra 1320MW Thermal Power Plant near the Payra Seaport, the economic activities of the people in this area have already been accelerated.

Noting that the activities of setting up an economic zone in the area, he said site has already been selected and the process of land acquisition is underway, since the government has a huge plan centering the southern part of the country.

Apart from the 1320MW thermal power plant, the commissioner said, the construction work of another power plant is underway while the government has also a plan to build a 1320MW power plant and a solar system power plant here.

"This region would be turned into a power hub by the next five to ten years," he added.

Talking to reporters on the power plant premises, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Northwest Power Generation Company and BCPCL Managing Director (MD) AM Khurshedul Alam said the coal-fired 1320 MW power plant has been built using the ultra-supercritical technology aiming at protecting the environment.

Noting that the environment is polluted by sulfur, nitrogen and suspended materials, he said his company is controlling the three elements while they are bearing additional 5 percent to 7 percent cost to this end.

This coal-fueled power plant, generally known as baseload power plant that operates continuously round the clock, has been built as the coal is till now a cheapest fuel, he said, adding, "Before starting the construction work, the honorable Prime Minister herself chose this site".

Once the country's largest power plant goes in operation in full swing, the BCPCL official said, it will be possible to keep electricity prices at a tolerable level.