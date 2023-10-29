PM to open 50 more model mosques tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the sixth phase and attend the national Imam council and prize-giving ceremony at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Rupganj of Narayanganj tomorrow.

"The prime minister will open 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in sixth phases and join the national Imam council and prize-giving ceremony tomorrow," a Religious Affairs Ministry official said today.

Aimed at reaching the true message of Islam to people and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaj along with an air-conditioned system.

There will also be registration and training arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre and boarding facility for local and foreign guests.

In 2017, the government took a project with Taka 9,435 crore for constructing the Islamic Cultural Center and Model Mosque in every district and upazila as well as the municipality of the country.

The prime minister, so far, inaugurated a total of 250 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases across the country.

With the new 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres to be opened tomorrow, its number will be 300.