PM never compromises on people's rights: Khalid

Bangladesh

BSS
28 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 05:38 pm

Related News

PM never compromises on people's rights: Khalid

BSS
28 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 05:38 pm
Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury
Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina never compromises on the question of people's rights.

"Anti-liberation forces had tried to kill Sheikh Hasina again and again, but she is still working relentlessly for the country and people," he said, addressing as the chief guest at a discussion organised by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote at National Press Club marking the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said the people's fundamental rights have been established led by AL President Sheikh Hasina in the country. Poverty has been eradicated and Bangladesh has been promoted to a middle income country, he added.

He urged all to be united under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and remain cautious against any kind of conspiracy against the premier.

President of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote Falguni Hamid presided over the discussion while Jubo League Joint General Secretary Motiur Rahman Badsha, actor Omar Sani and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote General Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, among others, spoke in the function.

A cake was cut in the function. Later, a colorful rally was taken out.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

9h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

10h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

5h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

30m | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

1h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

2h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b