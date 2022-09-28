PM never compromises on people's rights: Khalid

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina never compromises on the question of people's rights.

"Anti-liberation forces had tried to kill Sheikh Hasina again and again, but she is still working relentlessly for the country and people," he said, addressing as the chief guest at a discussion organised by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote at National Press Club marking the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said the people's fundamental rights have been established led by AL President Sheikh Hasina in the country. Poverty has been eradicated and Bangladesh has been promoted to a middle income country, he added.

He urged all to be united under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and remain cautious against any kind of conspiracy against the premier.

President of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote Falguni Hamid presided over the discussion while Jubo League Joint General Secretary Motiur Rahman Badsha, actor Omar Sani and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote General Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, among others, spoke in the function.

A cake was cut in the function. Later, a colorful rally was taken out.