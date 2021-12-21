PM leaves for Maldives tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
21 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 01:18 pm

Related News

PM leaves for Maldives tomorrow

Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations; the Bangladesh premier will hold a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian president to discuss various issues at the Presidential Palace

BSS
21 December, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 01:18 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave here for Male, the capital of Maldives, tomorrow noon on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

"A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage members will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 12 noon tomorrow," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS today.

The flight is scheduled to reach Male at 3 pm local time when she will be received by the Maldivian state minister for foreign affairs.

During the visit, four instruments including two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are likely to be signed on December 23.

The four proposed deeds are - Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income; Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners; MoU in the areas of Health Care and Medical Sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal)and MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives on Cooperation in the Area of youth and Sports Development.

Besides, the MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals between Bangladesh and the Maldives will be renewed.

During the visit, Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations.

On 23 December, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih while a guard of honour will be accorded to Bangladesh's head of the government.

On the same day, the Bangladesh premier will hold a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian president to discuss various issues at the Presidential Palace.

After the meeting, concerned officials of the two countries will sign the instruments in the presence of the Bangladesh prime minister and the Maldivian president.

A joint statement will be issued while the two leaders will jointly appear in front of media.

During the visit, Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Maldivian National Parliament, Mohammed Nasheed, and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan are expected to pay courtesy call on the Bangladesh premier at the Meeting Room of Hotel Jen, Male.

 The prime minister will address the Maldives parliament on 23 December afternoon.

In the evening, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a state banquet to be hosted by the Maldivian President and the country's First Lady in her honour.

On 24 December, the prime minister will join virtually a community reception accorded by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Male.

The premier is scheduled to reach Dhaka on December 27 afternoon.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Maldives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

51m | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

3h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

5h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

17h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

17h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today