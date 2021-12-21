PM leaves for Maldives tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave here for Male, the capital of Maldives, tomorrow noon on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

"A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage members will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 12 noon tomorrow," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS today.

The flight is scheduled to reach Male at 3 pm local time when she will be received by the Maldivian state minister for foreign affairs.

During the visit, four instruments including two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are likely to be signed on December 23.

The four proposed deeds are - Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income; Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners; MoU in the areas of Health Care and Medical Sciences between Bangladesh and Maldives (renewal)and MoU between Bangladesh and Maldives on Cooperation in the Area of youth and Sports Development.

Besides, the MoU on Recruitment of Qualified Health Professionals between Bangladesh and the Maldives will be renewed.

During the visit, Bangladesh will gift 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations.

On 23 December, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be formally received by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih while a guard of honour will be accorded to Bangladesh's head of the government.

On the same day, the Bangladesh premier will hold a bilateral meeting with the Maldivian president to discuss various issues at the Presidential Palace.

After the meeting, concerned officials of the two countries will sign the instruments in the presence of the Bangladesh prime minister and the Maldivian president.

A joint statement will be issued while the two leaders will jointly appear in front of media.

During the visit, Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Maldivian National Parliament, Mohammed Nasheed, and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan are expected to pay courtesy call on the Bangladesh premier at the Meeting Room of Hotel Jen, Male.

The prime minister will address the Maldives parliament on 23 December afternoon.

In the evening, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a state banquet to be hosted by the Maldivian President and the country's First Lady in her honour.

On 24 December, the prime minister will join virtually a community reception accorded by the Bangladeshi expatriates in Male.

The premier is scheduled to reach Dhaka on December 27 afternoon.