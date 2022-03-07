PM Hasina leaves for Abu Dhabi Monday afternoon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to leave for Abu Dhabi this afternoon on a five-day official visit at the invitation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During her bilateral visit, both the countries are eyeing to elevate the existing relationship to a comprehensive partnership with deeper political engagement.

Trade and commerce, investment, manpower and cooperation in other potential areas will be prioritised during this visit.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday in a media briefing said 4-5 MoUs are likely to be signed between Bangladesh and UAE during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the oil-rich country.

"But, the MoUs are not finalised yet...," he said.

During her stay in UAE, the premier is scheduled to visit Dubai Expo at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) on 8 March and also join a high-level panel discussion on the occasion of International Women Day. Later, she would visit Bangladesh Pavilion and UAE Pavilion at the DEC.

The Bangladesh prime minister is also expected to meet UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the DEC.

On 9 March, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold talks separately with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and Mother of the Nation of the UAE Sheikh Fatima bint Mubarak.

In the evening, she would join a dinner hosted by Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Md Abu Zafar.

The prime minister is also expected to join FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in the morning, while a business forum in the evening on 10 March jointly organised by UAE and Bangladesh business delegation.

On the last day of her visit on 11 March, Sheikh Hasina would attend a civic reception to be hosted by expatriate Bangladeshi community.

In addition, she would also lay the foundation stone of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Building of Bangladesh English Private School and College at Ras Al Khaima.

On 12 March, the premier is scheduled to return home by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, BG-1302.