PM Hasina leaves for Abu Dhabi Monday afternoon

Bangladesh

BSS 
07 March, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 11:17 am

Related News

PM Hasina leaves for Abu Dhabi Monday afternoon

Trade and commerce, investment, manpower and cooperation in other potential areas will be prioritised during this visit

BSS 
07 March, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 11:17 am
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to leave for Abu Dhabi this afternoon on a five-day official visit at the invitation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During her bilateral visit, both the countries are eyeing to elevate the existing relationship to a comprehensive partnership with deeper political engagement.

Trade and commerce, investment, manpower and cooperation in other potential areas will be prioritised during this visit.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday in a media briefing said 4-5 MoUs are likely to be signed between Bangladesh and UAE during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the oil-rich country.

"But, the MoUs are not finalised yet...," he said.

During her stay in UAE, the premier is scheduled to visit Dubai Expo at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) on 8 March and also join a high-level panel discussion on the occasion of International Women Day. Later, she would visit Bangladesh Pavilion and UAE Pavilion at the DEC.

The Bangladesh prime minister is also expected to meet UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the DEC.

On 9 March, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold talks separately with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and Mother of the Nation of the UAE Sheikh Fatima bint Mubarak.

In the evening, she would join a dinner hosted by Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Md Abu Zafar.

The prime minister is also expected to join FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in the morning, while a business forum in the evening on 10 March jointly organised by UAE and Bangladesh business delegation.

On the last day of her visit on 11 March, Sheikh Hasina would attend a civic reception to be hosted by expatriate Bangladeshi community.

In addition, she would also lay the foundation stone of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Building of Bangladesh English Private School and College at Ras Al Khaima.

On 12 March, the premier is scheduled to return home by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, BG-1302.

Top News

Bangladesh / PM Sheikh Hasina / UAE / bilateral talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

1h | Panorama
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

59m | Brands
Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

Walton Primo S8: Not a bad option when on discount

1h | Brands
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering his historic 7th March Speech at a huge public rally at Racecourse Maidan (Suhrawardy Udyan, 7 March 1971). Photo: Collected

The phenomenal story of how Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech was recorded  

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

54m | Videos
Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

Afghans win the 2nd T20 match against Tigers

1h | Videos
Historic 7 March Speech: Bangabandhu's call for freedom

Historic 7 March Speech: Bangabandhu's call for freedom

1h | Videos
Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy