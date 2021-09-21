PM joins opening session of 76th UNGA general debate

Bangladesh

UNB
21 September, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 09:36 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday attended the opening session of the high-level general debate of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UNGA general debate will continue till September 27 with the participation of heads of states and governments across the world.

Sheikh Hasina will deliver her speech in the high-level general debate at the General Assembly Hall of the UN headquarters on September 24.

The 76th session of the UNGA opened on September 14. On the opening day, Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives was sworn in as the president of the 76th session of UNGA.

Due to the global pandemic, small delegations are allowed in the UNGA this year.

Over 100 Heads of State or Governments are expected to attend in person in the 76th UNGA.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in New York on Sunday last to join the UNGA for the 18th time as the head of the government of Bangladesh.

UNGA / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh / New york / 76th UNGA session

