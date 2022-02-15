PM for increasing cultural, literary practices at district level

Bangladesh

BSS
15 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:14 pm

Related News

PM for increasing cultural, literary practices at district level

BSS
15 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called upon the Bangla Academy and local administration to take measures for increasing cultural and literary activities at the district level and expanding the tenure of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair till March 17, the birthday of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Cultural and literary practices, including cultural programmes and discussions on literature, were held at the district and upazila levels which have decreased nowadays. We have to reintroduce the practices and increase our cultural programmes to further strengthen our existence," she said. 

While opening the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 virtually as the chief guest from her official Ganabhaban residence, she said that the Bangla Academy could take initiatives to increase cultural and literary activities at the district level.

The prime minister continued that many talented poets, artistes, litterateurs and cultural activists would come to the light from different regions of Bangladesh if the practices could be increased.   

"Increased cultural and literary practices will help blossom talents alongside meeting up the psychological demand," she said.  

The prime minister opined that the increased cultural practices would keep the young generation away from wrongdoings and increase their interest in Bangladesh, Bengali Language, Bengali literature and Bengali culture.

The prime minister said that the Shilpakala Academy has been arranging the cultural programmes up to the upazila level, she said that Bangla Academy and the local administration should take measures to increase cultural and literary practices at the district level.  

Sheikh Hasina said the duration of the fair should be extended till 17 March, the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as the demand to this end from the publishers has come across.  

"As this time we have started the fair in delay, 15 February, I think we can continue it for a full month," she said. 

The premier said that she alone could not take the decision, urging the Bangla Academy, organisers of the book fair, to consider how much they can do in this regard.

The fair, a yearly event of booklovers and publishers, began yesterday on the Bangla Academy premises and adjoining Suhrawardy Udyan with the theme "Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Country's Independence."

Sheikh Hasina also distributed the Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar-2021 (Bangla Academy Literature Award) at the opening ceremony.

On behalf of the prime minister, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid handed over the awards to the recipients and spoke at the function as special guest.

Cultural Affairs Secretary Md Abul Mansur spoke on the occasion with Bangla Academy President writer Selina Hossain in the chair.

A one-minute silence was also observed in respect to the Language Movement martyrs.  

The book fair will remain open for all from 2 pm to 9 pm on working days and 11:00 am to 9 pm on public holidays with a one-hour intermission for lunch and offering prayers till 28 February.

Alongside all the necessary health precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are strict security arrangements in and around the fair venue to prevent any unpleasant incident.

The prime minister said the annual Ekushey Book Fair has turned into a grand gathering of all that included book lovers.

"It (Ekushey Boi Mela) is not only a book festival, but it also has become a gathering of all and turned into a festival of souls," she said referring to her frequent visits to the fair when she was a student.

The prime minister asked all to follow the health protocol strictly while visiting the book fair and take vaccines that included the booster dose to get protected from the lethal virus.

Top News

Ekushey Book Fair / Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

9h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

12h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

12h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

4h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

4h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

4h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director