PM inaugurates 40 new fire stations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated 40 newly constructed fire stations in different parts of the country.

She joined the opening ceremony held at the premises of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department in the capital at 11 am from her official Ganabhaban residence via video conferencing.

According to the sources of fire service, a total of 456 fire stations had been operational in the country. With the addition of 40 new fire stations, the number now stands at 496.

Reportedly, the new stations have already been provided with manpower and firefighting equipment.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Director General of Fire Service Brigadier General Md Sajjad Hossain and other high-ranking officials of the government and the fire service department were present at the event.