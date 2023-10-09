PM to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga rail service Tuesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to open the new train service on Dhaka-Bhanga route through Padma Bridge tomorrow, an official source said.

"Dhaka-Bhanga rail route will be inaugurated on 10 October. But, commercial train movement on the route will begin after a short time," Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan told a media briefing recently.

He said the newly introduced railway link will contribute significantly to the country's economy, as it will connect Mongla port, adding, "We will bring 64 districts of the country under the railway network in phases. The previous BNP government did not take any step for the development of the railway sector."

The premier will inaugurate the new route at a function at Mawa Railway Station in Munshiganj.

According to the project details, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will cross the Padma Bridge by a special train as the special train will arrive at Bhanga in Faridpur from Mawa Railway Station.

Bangladesh Railway is constructing the 172km-long new rail tracks from Dhaka to Jashore under Padma Bridge Rail Link Project as its 82km part connecting Dhaka and Bhanga will be opened tomorrow while the remaining portion connecting Jashore is likely to be launched in June next year, it said.

Dhaka-Bhanga rail service via Padma Bridge is set to be inaugurated one year and two months after opening the landmark Padma Bridge in June last year.

On September 7, the trial run of a special train on the Dhaka-Bhanga route through the Padma Bridge was completed.

Earlier, Bangladesh Railways ran a trial train from Bhanga to Mawa end of Padma Bridge on April 4 after the completion of the stoneless railway line on the Padma Bridge.

On October 14 last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the rail link between Dhaka and Jessore under the 'Padma Bridge Rail Link Construction Project' as the project cost is estimated at Taka 39,246.80 crore while Exim Bank of China is providing Taka 21,036.70 crore as loan.

Upon completion, the railway connectivity will improve accessibility to the capital city with central and southwestern regions of the country through Padma Bridge, covering new areas of Munshiganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Narail districts, the project details said.

The project will establish alternative railway connectivity linking Dhaka-Jessore-Khulna with 212.05 km shorter route, it added.

It will also establish another sub-route of Trans-Asian Railway Network in Bangladesh and introduce national, regional and international freight and BG container train service as this route will be free from speed and load restrictions for carrying containers.