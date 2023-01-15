PM to inaugurate 50 model mosques on 16 Jan

Preparations are underway to inaugurate 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country on Monday (16 January).

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate 50 model mosques along with Islamic cultural centres on January 16," an official of Religious Affairs Ministry said today.

He said the prime minister will inaugurate the 50 model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the second phase virtually at around 11am on Monday.

State Minister for Religious Affairs M Faridul Haque Khan said, imbued with the spirit of Islam and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

"The government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has set a rare example in the world history by building 564 model mosques and Islamic centres in every district and upazilas throughout the country," he said.

According to the ministry information, the model mosques include separate places for aju and namaj along with air-conditioned system. Besides, there will be registration and training arrangements for Haji pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, rituals before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.

Earlier, on 10 June 2021, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first phase of 50 model mosques, out of total 564, simultaneously across the country, aimed at preaching the true messages of Islam to eliminate religious misconceptions.

The purpose of the project is publicity of Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as disseminating the essence of Islam against extremism and militancy as the religion never supports those.

It would also put concentration on creating awareness against terrorism and violence against women along with disseminating development activities of the government.

Under category A, some 69 four-storey mosques having the elevator facility and a floor space of 2,360.09 square metres each are being constructed in 64 districts and city corporation areas.

Under category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1680.14 square metres each, while 16 mosques under C category in coastal areas will have a floor space of 2,052.12 square metres each.

Bangabandhu had established the Islamic Foundation and enacted Islamic Foundation Act, 1975. In line with Bangabandhu's thinking, the project also focused on building a strong Islamic organizational structure by setting up these mosques and Islamic cultural centers across the country.

According to the ministry information, the mosques and Islamic cultural centres are located at Bhanga upazila, Nagarkanda in Faridpur, Kapasia in Gazipur, Sadar upazila in Gopalganj, Sadar upazila, Katiadi in Kishoreganj, Gheor upazila, Saturia in Manikganj, Sadar upazila, Monohardi in Narsingdi, Goalanda upazila in Rajbari, District headquarters, Bhedarganj upazila in Shariatpur, Dhunat upazila, Nandigram oin Bagura, Niamatpur upazila in Naogaon, Boraigram upazila in Natore, Sadar upazila in Chapainawabganj, Bhangura and Sujanagar upazila in Pabna, Kazipur in Sirajganj, Rajshahi city Corporation, Gangachara and Kaunia in Rangpur, Sadar upazila in Thakurgaon, Sadar upazila in Sherpur, District headquarters in Pirojpur, Sadar upazila and Koshba in Brahmonbaria, Sadar upazila and Manikchhari in Khagrachhari, Chandina and Chouddagram in Cumilla, Rupsha in Khulna, Khoksha and Bheramara in Kushtia, District headquarters and Gangni in Meherpur, Debhata in Satkhira, Goainghat in Sylhet, District headquarters and Jagannathpur in Sunamganj, Chunarughat in Habiganj district.