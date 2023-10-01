PM to inaugurate 4 mega projects this month

Bangladesh

UNB
01 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
PM to inaugurate 4 mega projects this month

File Photo: PMO
File Photo: PMO

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to inaugurate four important mega projects this month.

The minister disclosed the information at a joint meeting of the president-general secretaries of affiliated organisations at the central office of Bangladesh Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

The projects are: the third terminal of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Padma Rail Bridge, the Agargaon-Motijheel part of Dhaka Metro Rail and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.

Obaidul Quader said that these four mega projects will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 7, 10, 23 and 28 October respectively.

 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / mega projects

