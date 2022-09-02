PM Hasina's India visit to open new windows of cooperation: MoFA

UNB
02 September, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 09:25 am

The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's India visit will open new windows of cooperation between the countries, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Thursday.

The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and India, it added.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will pay a visit to New Delhi from September 5 to 8.

Hasina will visit India after three years since. She last visited in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

The prime minister will lead a high-level delegation which includes several ministers, advisers, secretaries and senior officials.

Representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh will also accompany Hasina.

The Bangladesh prime minister will be formally received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her. She will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Hasina is also expected to call on Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

She will hold bilateral talks with Modi at the Hyderabad House.

The Bangladesh prime minister is also scheduled to attend a lunch to be hosted by her Indian counterpart.

The Indian external affairs minister and some other dignitaries are expected to meet Hasina during her stay in New Delhi.

Several agreements are expected to be signed during the state visit, MoFA said.

Hasina is also scheduled to attend a business event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries.

She is expected to award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the Bangladesh government, to the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to Dhaka on September 8.

