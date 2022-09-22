PM Hasina visits Padma Bridge exhibition in NY

Bangladesh

UNB
22 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:19 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday visited a photo exhibition on Padma Bridge at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

She visited the exhibition in the afternoon organized on the curved wall at level-1 of the United Nations Headquarters, prime minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said.

He informed that some foreign guests, including UN ECOSOC President Lachezara Stoeva, were present during the visit of the prime minister.

"We've built Padma Bridge with our own funding. The building of the bridge was a challenge for us.

"The World Bank tried to blame us by bringing corruption allegation, but it was later proved that there was no corruption," the prime minister told the foreign guests.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Prime Minister's Office Senior Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.

The exhibition opened on 19 September, and it will continue till 24 September.  

It has on display 25 photographs on the 6.15km bridge.

