PM Hasina urges development partners to help implement Delta Plan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (26 May) urged the friendly countries and development partners to join hands in executing the Delta Plan-2100, saying her government has been implementing the plan to ensure a better and improved life for future generations.

"To implement the Delta Plan, cooperation or participation of all at home and abroad -- our friendly countries or development partners -- are solely needed in every field of knowledge, technology and exchange of experiences, starting from financing," she said.

The prime minister said this while opening a two-day event titled "Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100 International Conference: Issues and Challenge of Implementation", at a city hotel, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here

The policymakers, researchers, teachers, development activists and development partners from home and abroad are attending the event.

Describing the Delta Plan as a techno-economic master plan based on information technology and knowledge, the prime minister said its implementation requires around 2.5% of the GDP by 2025.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a delta having 700 rivers and a vast low land area, she said, "We have to build it in such a way so our future generations can live beautifully. We are taking measures in this regard"

She said that despite Bangladesh having no contribution to climate change, it is one of the worst climate affected countries.

"We're taking various short, mid and long term measures keeping in mind the impact of climate change and we're advancing with a far-sighted plan to protect Bangladesh for future generations," she said.

The prime minister said they're taking measures in such a planned way that the development of Bangladesh could be sustainable and its economy would further be cemented.

