PM Hasina urges China to resolve Rohingya crisis

Bangladesh

UNB
24 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 10:20 pm

Related News

PM Hasina urges China to resolve Rohingya crisis

Sheikh Hasina also said this situation is very much frustrating and worrying for Bangladesh

UNB
24 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Visiting Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office on Monday (24 June). Photo: UNB
Visiting Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office on Monday (24 June). Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (24 June) sought Chinese support to resolve the Rohingya crisis quickly. 

"It has already been six years of the influx of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is now very much worried about Rohingya crisis due to the uncertainty in solution," she said when visiting Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao called on the premier at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office.

PM's press secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the call on.
 
Sheikh Hasina also said this situation is very much frustrating and worrying for Bangladesh. 
 
"It's a special message [from myself] to convey to the Chinese president [to resolve the Rohingya issue]," she said. 
 
She also requested the minister to pay special attention to the matter.
 
At the meeting, visiting Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao said his country is committed and is working with Myanmar on how to improve the situation there to facilitate return of the Rohingyas. 
 
"China is committed and we are working with them on how to improve the situation," he said. 
 
Liu mentioned that the Rohingya issue is complicated and it continues there internally. 
 
"Even the Myanmar government does not have the position to implement any plan [regarding this issue]. The civil war situation has turned into a complex issue due to the conflicting situation there," he said. 
 
He also said China realises that Bangladesh is affected due to the Rohingya issue and they highly appreciate that Bangladesh is supporting the Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / China / Rohingya Crisis / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

12h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

12h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

9h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

44m | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

1h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

3h | Videos
Lionel Messi Turns 37

Lionel Messi Turns 37

1h | Videos