PM Hasina urges China to resolve Rohingya crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (24 June) sought Chinese support to resolve the Rohingya crisis quickly.

"It has already been six years of the influx of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Bangladesh. Bangladesh is now very much worried about Rohingya crisis due to the uncertainty in solution," she said when visiting Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao called on the premier at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office.

PM's press secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the call on.



Sheikh Hasina also said this situation is very much frustrating and worrying for Bangladesh.



"It's a special message [from myself] to convey to the Chinese president [to resolve the Rohingya issue]," she said.



She also requested the minister to pay special attention to the matter.



At the meeting, visiting Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao said his country is committed and is working with Myanmar on how to improve the situation there to facilitate return of the Rohingyas.



"China is committed and we are working with them on how to improve the situation," he said.



Liu mentioned that the Rohingya issue is complicated and it continues there internally.



"Even the Myanmar government does not have the position to implement any plan [regarding this issue]. The civil war situation has turned into a complex issue due to the conflicting situation there," he said.



He also said China realises that Bangladesh is affected due to the Rohingya issue and they highly appreciate that Bangladesh is supporting the Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds.