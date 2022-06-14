PM Hasina for setting up museum near Padma Bridge

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities concerned to set up a museum at the Bhanga area of the 6.15km long Padma Multipurpose Bridge to preserve all the equipment, even a spade, used in constructing the dream bridge as mementoes.

On the inauguration day of the bridge on 25 June, the premier will pose for group photos with everyone, from workers to ministers, engaged in the bridge's construction and the photos will also be displayed in the museum as well, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam briefed the media after an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting, chaired by the prime minister virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the NEC conference room of the Planning Commission in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

While addressing the meeting, Sheikh Hasina said the bridge's construction cost did not cross the government stipulated amount if inflation is adjusted, the state minister said.

The state minister termed the Padma Bridge a structure of "national pride" and a symbol of the indomitable courage of the prime minister as well as financial capability of the government.

Recalling that World Bank and other co-financiers, such as ADB, Jica, pulled out of the project citing a "corruption conspiracy" that was never proved, Shamsul Alam said it was the prime minister who stood firm in her commitment to construct the bridge with own funding.

Answering a question, Planning Commission Member Mamun Al Rashid said those affected during the construction of the bridge were rehabilitated maintaining international standards.

Around Tk2,000 crore was spent on the rehabilitation while the main structure of the bridge cost around Tk12,000 – less than Tk 2,000 expenditure per kilometre, he noted.

Engineers and workers are working round the clock giving final touches to the country's largest infrastructure project that will greatly shorten the travel time between the 21 southwestern districts and capital Dhaka.

The bridge is also expected to boost trade and commerce with Bangladesh's entire southwestern region.

Shafiqul Islam, project director of the Padma Bridge, said they are working on some minor issues and giving the final touches. "All sorts of work will be completed before the formal opening."

A public meeting will be held after the inauguration of Padma Bridge at Janjira end where about 10 lakh people are expected to gather, he added.

He said 18 committees have been formed from the road transport and bridges ministry ahead of the inauguration on a number of subjects such as invitation, entertainment, traffic and transport.

Law enforcers will control the movement of vehicles during the inauguration ceremony. There will be no entry except for certain vehicles, especially during the Prime Minister's stay.

As a result, people will have to wait around the bridge area to get on the bridge only if the law enforcement forces allow them, said the project director.

According to the Bridges Division, the Padma Bridge will remain open from noon onwards on the inauguration day. Discussions are going on at different levels of the government about what will be done during this time.

If people are allowed to walk, there is no opportunity to allow vehicles to cross the bridge at that time to avoid accidents as there are no separate walkways.

However, before the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, the government will issue a public notice on when the vehicles will be able to move and for how long if the general public is given access.