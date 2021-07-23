Sheikh Hasina sends mangoes for Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 10:01 pm

The mangoes were handed over to the Pakistan Prime Minister's Protocol at the Prime Minister's Office on the Eid-ul-Adha day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted special Bangladeshi mangoes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan marking Eid-ul-Adha, one of the largest festivals of Muslims.

The mangoes were handed over to the Pakistan Prime Minister's Protocol at the Prime Minister's Office on the Eid-ul-Adha day, said a press release of Bangladesh High Commission, Islamabad.

PM Hasina has gifted the delectable Bangladeshi premier quality 'Haribhaga' mangoes as a goodwill gesture to her Pakistan counterpart. 

The mangoes have been received by the highest recipient with much appreciation. 

It has also been expressed that the goodwill gesture of PM Hasina will remain symbolic in the relationship between the two South Asian nations. 
 

