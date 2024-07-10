PM Hasina reiterates call to China to help repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (9 July) sought Chinese assistance for the repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

"Help us send the Rohingyas back to Myanmar," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud quoted the prime minister after her meeting with the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a very important wing of the Chinese Communist Party, led by its Chairman Wang Hunning, at Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The meeting took place on the second day of the PM's official visit to China, her first to the country after winning the general elections in January to form the government for the fourth straight term.

During the meeting, different bilateral issues, including Rohingya, reducing the trade gap between Bangladesh and China, the celebration of the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in meaningful way next year, measures to enhance their bilateral ties and the contact between Bangladesh Awami League and Chinese Communist Party came up for discussion, said the foreign minister in a media briefing.

PM Hasina told the Chinese delegation that the Rohingyas, forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, have been living in shelters in Bangladesh for over six and a half years and no initiative has not been taken yet for their repatriation to Myanmar.

"This issue was discussed (during the meeting) with the utmost importance," said Hasan.

The CPPCC chairman said they will discuss the matter with Myanmar and will play a role of facilitator on the issue.

"We will make our highest efforts to initiate Rohingya repatriation through holding discussions with Myanmar," he said.

China, which maintains good relations with Myanmar, has been negotiating deals for the repatriation of the Rohingyas.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali, PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan and BSS Managing Director Abul Kalam Azad were present at the press briefing.