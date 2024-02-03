PM Hasina presented impartial national polls to the whole world: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 06:15 pm

Related News

PM Hasina presented impartial national polls to the whole world: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

He urged all politicians in the country to uphold their commitments

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 06:15 pm
A file photo of Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Despite facing local and international conspiracies, the prime minister presented a fair and impartial national election to the global community, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said today (3 February).

"The Faridpur election exemplifies neutrality. Through this election, representatives from Faridpur are creating skilled manpower for the country's development," he said while speaking at the inauguration event of Ha-Meem Training Centre.

The training centre was established to develop skilled manpower by providing training to garment workers in Pashra village of Gerda Union in Faridpur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking at the programme, Tawfiq-e-Elahi said the skilled manpower emerging from the training centre of Ha-Meem Group in this village of Faridpur will contribute to the nation's advancement. 

After inaugurating Ha-Meem Training Centre, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury visited the centre and talked with the trainee workers. Photo: Videograb
After inaugurating Ha-Meem Training Centre, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury visited the centre and talked with the trainee workers. Photo: Videograb

He urged all politicians in the country to uphold their commitments, making government initiatives more effective and earning the trust of the people nationwide.

Ha-Meem Group Chairman Motaleb Hossain presided over the programme. 

Faridpur-3 constituency MP and Ha-Meem Group Managing Director AK Azad addressed the gathering as a special guest. 

Bipul Ghosh, central committee member of Awami League; Amit Debnath, additional deputy commissioner (Education and ICT); Advocate Subal Chandra Saha, former president of district Awami League; and Jalal Ahmed, executive director of Ha-Meem Group were also present at the programme.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

6h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

22h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

6m | Videos
MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

41m | Videos
What will happen to Israel if the ICJ judgment is not obeyed?

What will happen to Israel if the ICJ judgment is not obeyed?

2h | Videos
Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

3h | Videos