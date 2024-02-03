PM Hasina presented impartial national polls to the whole world: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

Despite facing local and international conspiracies, the prime minister presented a fair and impartial national election to the global community, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said today (3 February).

"The Faridpur election exemplifies neutrality. Through this election, representatives from Faridpur are creating skilled manpower for the country's development," he said while speaking at the inauguration event of Ha-Meem Training Centre.

The training centre was established to develop skilled manpower by providing training to garment workers in Pashra village of Gerda Union in Faridpur.

Speaking at the programme, Tawfiq-e-Elahi said the skilled manpower emerging from the training centre of Ha-Meem Group in this village of Faridpur will contribute to the nation's advancement.

After inaugurating Ha-Meem Training Centre, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury visited the centre and talked with the trainee workers. Photo: Videograb

He urged all politicians in the country to uphold their commitments, making government initiatives more effective and earning the trust of the people nationwide.

Ha-Meem Group Chairman Motaleb Hossain presided over the programme.

Faridpur-3 constituency MP and Ha-Meem Group Managing Director AK Azad addressed the gathering as a special guest.

Bipul Ghosh, central committee member of Awami League; Amit Debnath, additional deputy commissioner (Education and ICT); Advocate Subal Chandra Saha, former president of district Awami League; and Jalal Ahmed, executive director of Ha-Meem Group were also present at the programme.