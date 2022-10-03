PM Hasina leaves Washington DC for Dhaka

Bangladesh

03 October, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 08:46 am

Related News

PM Hasina leaves Washington DC for Dhaka

03 October, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 08:46 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Washington DC en route to Dhaka wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA.

A VVIP chartered flight carrying the premier and her entourage members took off from Washington DC around 6:30pm on Sunday local time (Bangladesh time 4:30am on Monday).

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith saw off the prime minister at the airport.

The premier will make a short stopover in London on her way home from Washington.

Sheikh Hasina went to London on 15 September on an official visit to the UK where she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension reception hosted by King Charles III.

On 19 September, she left London for New York.

During her stay in the USA, she addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 23 September and took part in several events on its sidelines.

Top News

Bangladesh / PM Hasina / 77th UNGA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

1h | Brands
Tajrian Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

The emergence of nuclear power in Bangladesh

1h | Thoughts
Infographic: TBS

Dr Abdul Khaleque: The scientist who shunned academia to dedicate his life to inventions

3h | Panorama
Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

22h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

13h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

15h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

15h | Videos
Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets