PM Hasina joins Jeddah Int'l Conference on Women in Islam

File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday joined the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment : Status and Empowerment" being held at Hotel Hilton here in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is hosting the three-day conference.

Besides, the premier will attend the inauguration of the Women in Islam Exhibition to be arranged by Princess Noura University.

The conference will discuss five themes and the publication on "Jedah Document of Women in Islam" has been published.

The 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania, in March 2023, called for holding an international conference on women in Islam and welcomed the offer made by Saudi Arabia to host it in coordination with the General Secretariat.

The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, on Sunday a commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and entourage member landed at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madina at about 1:10pm local time.

In the evening, the prime minister offered ziarat at the Rawza Mubarak of the Prophet (PBUH) and offered Fateha there in the holy city of Madinah.

Then Hasina left Medina for Mecca and performed Umrah there early Monday.

She is due to return home on Wednesday morning (November 08), leaving Mecca the night before.

