PM Hasina to inaugurate 50 more model mosques on Monday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate 50 model mosques along with Islamic cultural centres across the country on Monday (17 April).

The premier will inaugurate the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres in the fourth phase virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence in Dhaka at around 10am tomorrow.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan will preside over the programme, reads an official press release issued on Sunday (16 April).

These model mosques include separate places for aju (ablution) and namaj along with air-conditioning system.

Besides, there will be registration and training arrangements for hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, rituals before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawah, Islamic books sale centre, a boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.

A total of 564 such mosques are being built in the country under the project.

The purpose of the project is the promotion of Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as the dissemination of Islam's essence against extremism and militancy as the religion never supports those.