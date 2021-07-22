PM Hasina greets Nepal’s new prime minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Sher Bahadur Deuba, newly appointed Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

She quoted, 'Your return to the high position for the fifth time and the overwhelming support extended to you by the Parliament of Nepal on 18 July, is a testimony to the trust and confidence the people and the political leadership of Nepal have in your leadership.'



She stated, 'As close neighbors, Bangladesh and Nepal enjoy excellent bilateral ties that are based on multiple commonalities and shared linkages.'

She expressed her deep confidence that under Deuba's able leadership the existing multifarious cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal will further be deepened through exploring the untapped opportunities in potential sectors of collaboration.



She fondly recalled the recent state visit by the Rt President of Nepal to Bangladesh which added immense value to our celebrations of the twin epochal events of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

She invited Nepal to benefit from our socio-economic development and look forward to working closely with you for our mutual benefit. She reiterated that the relationship between the two countries that was forged when the leadership of Nepali Congress extended support to us during our Liberation War in 1971 will continue to expand and deepen in the years ahead.

She extended an invitation to Deuba to visit Bangladesh at his earliest convenience. She wished for good health, happiness and success for the new Prime Minister and continued peace, progress and prosperity for the friendly people of Nepal.