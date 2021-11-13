PM Hasina gets WITSA 2021 award

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been awarded the WITSA Eminent Persons Award-2021 in recognition of her strong leadership in formulating and implementing the Digital Bangladesh programme and its unique contribution to improving the living standards of the people.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak received the award on behalf of the prime minister on the third day of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA-2021) held in Dhaka, said a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, Information and Communication Technology Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam and Bangladesh Computer Samity President Shahid-ul-Munir were present on the occasion.

In addition to taking a firm stand against fundamentalism, terrorism and militancy, the PM has always ensured food security and the right to vote for every citizen of Bangladesh, working tirelessly to ensure the basic rights of the people, the release said.

Hasina has been in power for the longest time in the history of Bangladesh.

During her tenure, Bangladesh has evolved from a Least Developed Country to a developing country.

At the same time, the socio-economic development of the country has accelerated.