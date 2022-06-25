PM Hasina pays first toll of Padma Bridge

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday initiated the process of giving toll to cross the much-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

The premier became the first person to cross the Padma Bridge by paying toll at Mawa point.

Earlier, on 17 June, the authorities concerned conducted a test run for the toll plaza of the bridge as some of the public cars crossed the toll plaza.

The test run continued for seven days and the authorities rehearsed the process of taking tolls and issuing slips during the period.

However, the Padma Bridge was inaugurated for the vehicular movement today (25 June), it will be opened to traffic at 6am Sunday.