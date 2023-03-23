PM Hasina distributes Independence Award among this year's winners

Bangladesh

UNB
23 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 11:39 am

Related News

PM Hasina distributes Independence Award among this year's winners

UNB
23 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 11:39 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (23 March) handed over Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award) to nine individuals and one institution in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the country. 

The programme to distribute the highest civilian award was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Freedom fighter Colonel Shamsul Alam (retired), Lieutenant AG Mohammad Khurshid (posthumous), martyred Khwaja Nizamuddin Bhuiyan, and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya received the award for their contributions to Bangladesh's independence and the Liberation War in 1971.

Begum Nadira Jahan (Surma Zahid) and ICDDRB Acting Senior Director Dr Firdausi Qadri received the award for their contributions to research and training.

The late Mohammad Moinuddin Ahmed (Selim Al Deen) got the award for his contribution to literature.

Pabitra Mohan Dey and ASM Raqibul Hasan received the honour for their contribution to culture and sports, respectively.

The Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence has been awarded in the public service category.

Bangladesh honours individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day which is celebrated on March 26. The award was introduced in 1977.

Top News

Independence Award / PM Hasia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

1h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

2h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

1h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

15h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

13h | TBS SPORTS
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year