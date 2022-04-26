PM Hasina congratulates French President Macron 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
26 April, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 03:51 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection. 

"Your re-election manifests the trust and confidence of the great french people that have reposed in you and your initiatives and commitments to ensure their welfare and prosperity," she said in a statement issued Tuesday (26 April) from PMO. 

PM Hasina also noted that the French election was a referendum for the European Union, secularism and fraternity. 

"I trust, under your able stewardship, France will continue to serve as an essential player on the global stage beyond its role within the European Union," her statement read.

Sheikh Hasina further said Bangladesh counts on France being on their side in efforts to enhance trade, connectivity and security cooperation with the EU.  

Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen this week gaining 57.4% of the vote and securing his second term as the French president. 

