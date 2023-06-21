PM Hasina commissions five modern coast guard vessels

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday commissioned five locally made state-of-the-art vessels of the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) that will further strengthen the maritime law enforcement force.

The five vessels are two inshore patrol vessels named 'BCGS Apurba Bangla' and 'BCGS Joy Bangla,' two tugboats named 'BCGT Pratyay' and 'BCGT Pramatta' and a floating crane named 'BCGFC Shakti.'

The premier commissioned the vessels at BCG Patenga Berth in Chattogram virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here in the capital.

The two inshore patrol vessels were built by state-owned Dockyard and Engineering Works Limited in Narayanganj, while two tugboats and the floating crane were made by the Khulna Shipyard.

The new vessels are equipped with ultramodern machinery, sensors and surveillance radar. The inshore patrol vessels have three automatic cannons, which will play a vital role in protecting ourselves and running operational activities.

The vessels have surveillance capacity of 96 nautical miles and the cannons' range is four kilometres and the ships are able to identify anything like other vessels, criminals or enemies within this range while the cannons will help the BCG conduct operational activities smoothly.

With the commission of the vessels, the operational activities of the BCG is expected to accelerate along with increase in the capacity to prevent stealing at commercial ships at the outer anchor, control human and drug trafficking through sea, patrol along the blue economy borders and conduct rescue operations in case of natural calamity and maritime accidents.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Mustafizur Rahman spoke at the commissioning ceremony, while Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech.