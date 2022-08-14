PM Hasina is always at security risk: DMP commissioner

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 01:13 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always at security risk, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam.

"There have been multiple attacks aimed at killing the prime minister, so her security remains at risk. In addition to the visible flawless security, security measures have been taken for the national mourning day programme at Dhanmondi 32 that aren't visible," the DMP commissioner said on Sunday (14 August)  after inspecting the security measures taken at Dhanmondi 32.

"Not just in Bangladesh. Of all the prime ministers in the world, Sheikh Hasina is at the most risk. Attempts have been made to kill her several times. Those who planned the attack made every effort to kill the prime minister. I believe Allah saved her life, so she is among us," the DMP top brass added. 

He said that not much disclosure is made regarding VVIP security.

"The house in Dhanmondi 32 is the emotional place of Bengalis. Thousands of people flock here to mark 15 August with sorrow and grief. Accordingly, the security plan has been adopted and formulated here. The venues have been swept by dog ​​squads and mine detectors. The entire area will be monitored through CCTV," he said. 

He said naval police and navy patrol teams will be present at the lake.

"There will be safety rings at every visible place. Over the past few days, multiple security checks have been conducted at every residential hotel and mess in the vicinity. The Prime Minister will visit Banani after paying his respects at Dhanmondi, so there will be similar security arrangements there," DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said. 

Warning about Covid-19 risks, he added: "I cannot say that the risk of Covid has gone. I request those who will come to Dhanmondi 32 to at least think of their own safety and wear a mask. Because now millions of people will gather."

So far there has been no specific information about any attack, he further said.

Police across the country are on alert, the DMP chief added.

