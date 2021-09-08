PM greets tigers for T20I series win over Kiwis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 08:36 pm

Before that, Bangladesh beat New Zealand by five wickets in a low-scoring fourth T20I and took the five-match series 2-1

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted the Bangladesh cricket team for their first series win against New Zealand in the shortest format.

Before that, Bangladesh beat New Zealand by five wickets in a low-scoring fourth T20I and took the five-match series 2-1.

She has greeted all connected to the Bangladesh team including players, coach and managers.

Bangladesh registered their ninth win in T20Is this year, the most by any team. This was also the first time Bangladesh won three T20I series on the trot.

