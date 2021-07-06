PM greets opposition leaders over Eid-ul-Azha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted opposition leaders on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha that is scheduled to be celebrated on 20 July.

The greetings were sent to Begum Raushan Ershad, senior co-vice chairperson and chairman of the Jatiya Party, Golam Mohammad Quader.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Protocol Officer-2, Md Abu Jafar Raju handed over the greeting cards to AKM Abdur Rahim Bhuiyan, Private Secretary of GM Quader and Raushan Ershad this afternoon.