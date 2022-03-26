PM greets freedom fighters with gifts on Independence Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the freedom fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the 51st Independence and National Day.

As in the past, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road in the capital's Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them.

Prime Minister's Assistant Private Secretary (APS)-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over the items to them.

According to a media release of the prime minister's press wing, the war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed their gratitude to the premier for remembering them on every National Day and festivals like Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Boishakh.

The freedom fighters expressed satisfaction over the country's irresistible progress under the leadership of the eldest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They specifically mentioned that the welfare of the country's people is ensured as well as the freedom fighters and their families remain well when the government led by the Awami League, which believes in the spirit of the great Liberation War, is in power.

They also expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for providing increased allowances and accommodation to the freedom fighters.

They said the freedom fighters thought that under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will one-day stand head high before the world as a poverty-free, prosperous and self-respecting "Golden Bangladesh" as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They also wished the prime minister good health and long life.