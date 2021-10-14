PM to greet Hindu community on Durga Puja today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The premier will felicitate the community at 4pm today by connecting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban to the central puja mandap at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the capital, said source in PMO.

Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee General Secretary Advocate Kishore Ranjan Mandal said all the preparations have been taken to greet the prime minister this afternoon.

Durga Puja began on 11 October with Maha Shasthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervour by maintaining health guidelines. The five-day-long Durga Puja celebration will end on 15 October.

According to Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, this year 32,118 puja mandapas have been set up across the country, while the number was 30,213 last year.

