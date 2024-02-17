PM for doing business with India through Taka, Rupee

Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 on Saturday (17 February). Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024 on Saturday (17 February). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need for expanding business between Bangladesh and India using their own currencies.
 
"We can do our business through exchanges of Bangladeshi Taka and Indian Rupee. It has already started, but we have to expand it further so that we can increase our businesses," she said while Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar paid a call on the prime minister today (17 February).
 
The meeting was held at Hotel Bayerischer Hof, the conference venue, here on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024, this morning.
 
Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud briefed newsmen about the outcome of the meeting upon its completion.
 
The foreign minister said the Bangladesh premier and Jaishankar emphasised on doing business between the two friendly countries through their own currencies to reduce dependency on other currencies like the US dollar.
 
He said Bangladesh and India have excellent bilateral relations and it has elevated to another height under the leadership of the prime ministers of the two countries.
 
"The relations between the countries are getting stronger day by day," he said, adding that the two leaders discussed the issues during the meeting.
 
Quoting Jaishankar, Hasan said, "Our relations will further be closer in the days ahead."
 
Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and PM's Deputy Press Secretary Md Noorelahi Mina were present during the briefing.
 
Bangladesh Prime Minister reached Munich on 15 February evening on a three-day official visit to join the Munich Security Conference 2024.
 
Upon completion of the tour, Sheikh Hasina will leave Munich tomorrow night and is scheduled to reach Dhaka on 19 February.

