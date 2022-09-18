PM to depart London tomorrow for NY

18 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 08:46 pm

18 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 08:46 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will depart London for New York tomorrow night after attending the state funeral Queen Elizabeth II.

She will leave the capital of England en route to New York to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).      

Prior to departure from the UK,  on the fourth day evening of her UK visit, the premier also is scheduled to attend the reception of King Charles III which he hosted for the Presidents, Prime Ministers and Monarchs from around the world at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier,  Sheikh Hasina arrived in London on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on September 15.

A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister is scheduled to leave  the Stansted International Airport at 9 pm on Monday.

The flight is scheduled to arrive in New York JFK International Airport at about 10:30 pm New York time on the same day to attend the 77th Session of UNGA.

Bangladesh Ambassador in Washington Muhammad Imran and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith will receive her at the JFK International Airport.

On September 20, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a reception meeting hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and join the inaugural ceremony of 77th session of UNGA.

She will have bilateral meetings with Filippo Grandi of UNHCR and Slovenian President Borut Pahor. She will also join the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders.   

At the end of the day, she will attend the reception of US President Joe Biden.     

Besides, she will join a high-level side event on sustainable housing co-hosted by Bangladesh, Botswana, Slovak Republic and UN Habitat on September 21.   

On the same day, she will have a bilateral meeting with WEF Executive Director Professor Schwab Klaus, and join the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) Champions'Meeting.   

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will visit the photo exhibition on Padma Bridge at UNHQs followed by bilateral meeting with Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, and Rabab Fatima, USG OHRLSS.    

The Prime Minister will start September 22 through a breakfast meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) followed by a courtesy call on by IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino. She will also join a high level policy roundtable with the US Bangladesh business council.     

Later, she will have bilateral meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and ICC Prosecutor Nick Klegg and Karim Khan.    

On September 23, the Prime Minister will deliver her address at the General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.    

Besides, she will join a civic reception by the expatriate Bangladeshi on September 24.

