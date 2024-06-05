PM congratulates Modi on NDA alliance’s win in Indian election

Bangladesh

BSS
05 June, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 08:21 pm

Related News

PM congratulates Modi on NDA alliance’s win in Indian election

She conveyed her best wishes to the people of India for the continued peace, progress and prosperity

BSS
05 June, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 08:21 pm
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Photo: BSS
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a message addressed to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, congratulated the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.
 
In the letter dated 4 June, Sheikh Hasina said," On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the resounding victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections."  
 
As the leader of the largest democracy in the world, she said, "You carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of India."  
 
"Your convincing victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of India have reposed in your leadership, commitment and unwavering dedication for the country," she said.
 
The premier said she firmly believed that the friendly and close ties of the two countries will continue in all areas, as Modi started the journey with renewed mandates for a rare 3rd consecutive term.
 
"Let me assure you that Bangladesh, as a trusted friend of India, will continue to work together for the betterment of the people of the two countries as well as for a prosperous and peaceful region," she continued.
 
She conveyed her best wishes to the people of India for the continued peace, progress and prosperity.
 
"I look forward to working closely with you in the coming days. Please accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration," she concluded.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Indian PM Narendra Modi / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

12h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

13h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

1h | Videos
How India's election was promoted in the international media

How India's election was promoted in the international media

1h | Videos
What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

1h | Videos
India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

4h | Videos