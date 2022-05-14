PM condoles UAE President's death

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in seperate letter to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum today extended profound shock and grief at the sad demise of President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a condolence letter to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, she said, "The Government and People of Bangladesh join me in conveying our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Your Highness and through you to the bereaved members of the Royal family and the Emirati brethren at this critical moment of grief and sorrow."

She reiterated, "His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a great statesman, a great ruler of Abu Dhabi, and a visionary leader of the Muslim Ummah. His dynamic leadership, sagacity, and dedication to the national development of the United Arab Emirates and the advancement of the Islamic cause are some cases in points that will keep him a memorable personality in history."

The Premier also said, "His Highness was also a great friend and well-wisher of Bangladesh and was particularly a guardian of the Bangladeshi community living in the UAE."

She conveyed highest tribute on behalf of the people of Bangladesh to the departed soul.

She stated, "We join hands in prayer for his eternal peace that Almighty Allah will grant him the highest place in Jannah. We also pray to Allah for bestowing courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved Royal Family and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates to bear this irreparable loss."

In another condolence letter to Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hasina said "I, on behalf of the People and Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf, would like to convey to you and through you to the bereaved members of the Royal family as well as to the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies at the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi."

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a dynamic and visionary statesman of the UAE, she said.

He dedicated his whole life to the cause of the socio-economic transformation of the UAE, making it a prosperous and forward-looking nation, she continued.

"I sincerely acknowledge his contribution to the development of Bangladesh-UAE bilateral relations.We sincerely pray to Almighty Allah for eternal peace of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and for endowing him with the highest place in Jannah," she said.

May Allah bestow the courage and fortitude to the bereaved members of the Royal Family and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates to bear this irreparable loss, she ended.