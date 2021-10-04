PM to brief media this afternoon on UNGA session

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference this afternoon to brief the media about her recently-concluded visit to the United States to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The press meet will begin at 4pm today at her official Ganabhaban residence here, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS yesterday.

The Prime Minister paid an official visit to New York in the USA during September 19-24 to attend the 76th UNGA sessions and other high-level events.

She returned home on October 1 after visiting Washington DC from September 25 to 30.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th session of the UNGA on September 24.

She delivered her speech in Bangla following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Premier also attended several high-level and closed-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with head of governments, states and organizations.

She planted a tree sapling and inaugurated a bench at the UN Gardens in North Lawn of UN Headquarters in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on September 20, marking his birth centenary.