PM awards flags to new artillery regiments, 10 Army units

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday handed over new flags to the "Mujib Artillery Regiment" and "Rowshan Ara Artillery Regiment" and the national flag (national standard) to 10 units of the Bangladesh Army.

She virtually joined the ceremony held at Parade Artillery Centre and School in Halishahar of Chattogram from her official Ganabhaban residence, said a press release from Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In her speech, the prime minister said that the Bangladesh army has been playing a pivotal role in facing natural and man-made disasters and the country's socio-economic, infrastructural and communicational development alongside guarding the country's sovereignty.

PM Hasina appreciated Bangladesh military personnel for earning global honour and dignity for the country by performing their duties with utmost professionalism.

She expressed her determination to build the Bangladesh army as a trained, disciplined and modernly equipped force.

On behalf of the prime minister, Chief of Army Staff General, SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over the national flags (national standard) to the respective commandants of 4,12 and 20 fields, 5 air defence regiment artillery, 5 and 7 riverine engineer battalions, 1 and 2 signal battalions, Army Aviation Group and Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy and new flag to "Mujib Artillery Regiment" and "Rowshan Ara Artillery Regiment".