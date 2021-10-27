PM awards flags to new artillery regiments, 10 Army units

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 07:54 pm

PM awards flags to new artillery regiments, 10 Army units

She virtually joined the ceremony held at Parade Artillery Centre and School in Halishahar of Chattogram from her official Ganabhaban residence

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 07:54 pm
PM awards flags to new artillery regiments, 10 Army units

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday handed over new flags to the "Mujib Artillery Regiment" and "Rowshan Ara Artillery Regiment" and the national flag (national standard) to 10 units of the Bangladesh Army.

She virtually joined the ceremony held at Parade Artillery Centre and School in Halishahar of Chattogram from her official Ganabhaban residence, said a press release from Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In her speech, the prime minister said that the Bangladesh army has been playing a pivotal role in facing natural and man-made disasters and the country's socio-economic, infrastructural and communicational development alongside guarding the country's sovereignty.

PM Hasina appreciated Bangladesh military personnel for earning global honour and dignity for the country by performing their duties with utmost professionalism.

She expressed her determination to build the Bangladesh army as a trained, disciplined and modernly equipped force.

On behalf of the prime minister, Chief of Army Staff General, SM Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over the national flags (national standard) to the respective commandants of 4,12 and 20 fields, 5 air defence regiment artillery, 5 and 7 riverine engineer battalions, 1 and 2 signal battalions, Army Aviation Group and Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy and new flag to "Mujib Artillery Regiment" and "Rowshan Ara Artillery Regiment".

Top News

PM awards flags / Army units / Mujib Artillery Regiment / Rowshan Ara Artillery Regiment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

1d | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

1d | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

1d | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF