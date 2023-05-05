PM to attend Commonwealth summit this afternoon

Bangladesh

BSS
05 May, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 01:36 pm

Related News

PM to attend Commonwealth summit this afternoon

BSS
05 May, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 01:36 pm
PM to attend Commonwealth summit this afternoon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting - a biennial summit of governmental leaders from all Commonwealth nations- today (5 May).

The summit will hold at Marlborough House, the Commonwealth Secretariat, London and the Bangladesh premier is scheduled to attend the event in the afternoon.

Interaction with King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, by the Commonwealth Heads of the Governments, is scheduled from 14pm to 14.45pm.

Closed discussion of the Commonwealth leaders will hold in the Main Conference Room, to be chaired by Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, Commonwealth Chair in Office from 3pm to 4.30pm.

The prime minister later at 5.15pm will attend King Charles III's reception for heads and states of the governments or overseas representatives in advance of the coronation of their King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace here.

A Commonwealth joint family will also be captured at the event.

The prime minister arrived in London at 11:49pm on 4 May to attend the coronation of King Charles III to be held on 6 May after attending a programme of the World Bank marking its 50 years partnership with Bangladesh in Washington DC, the USA and a bilateral visit in Japan.

Charles III, 74, became King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on 8 September, 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

As per royal tradition, a British monarch's coronation takes place some months later, after national mourning and intense preparations.

King Charles III's coronation ceremony will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

The event is expected to be attended by heads of state from around the world, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Australia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met King Charles III last year in London and offered her condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / King Charles Coronation / Commonwealth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

5h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

5h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

4h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

5h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

21h | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

1h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022