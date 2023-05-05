PM to attend Commonwealth summit this afternoon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting - a biennial summit of governmental leaders from all Commonwealth nations- today (5 May).

The summit will hold at Marlborough House, the Commonwealth Secretariat, London and the Bangladesh premier is scheduled to attend the event in the afternoon.

Interaction with King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, by the Commonwealth Heads of the Governments, is scheduled from 14pm to 14.45pm.

Closed discussion of the Commonwealth leaders will hold in the Main Conference Room, to be chaired by Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, Commonwealth Chair in Office from 3pm to 4.30pm.

The prime minister later at 5.15pm will attend King Charles III's reception for heads and states of the governments or overseas representatives in advance of the coronation of their King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace here.

A Commonwealth joint family will also be captured at the event.

The prime minister arrived in London at 11:49pm on 4 May to attend the coronation of King Charles III to be held on 6 May after attending a programme of the World Bank marking its 50 years partnership with Bangladesh in Washington DC, the USA and a bilateral visit in Japan.

Charles III, 74, became King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on 8 September, 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

As per royal tradition, a British monarch's coronation takes place some months later, after national mourning and intense preparations.

King Charles III's coronation ceremony will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

The event is expected to be attended by heads of state from around the world, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Australia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met King Charles III last year in London and offered her condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.