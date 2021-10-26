PM asks for speedy implementation of Dhaka-Payra-Kuakata rail link

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 10:17 pm

PM asks for speedy implementation of Dhaka-Payra-Kuakata rail link

The PM said the project would be a special gift for the people of the southern region

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 10:17 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the Ministry of Railway to take necessary measures for the quick implementation of the Dhaka-Payra-Kuakata rail link.

At a meeting with Railway Ministry Secretary Selim Reza on Monday, the prime minister underscored the rail link project as it would be a special gift for the people of the southern region of the country, said the railway secretary.

"We have already loan proposals from Australia, England and Saudi Arabia for the project. We will accept the proposal which would best serve our interest," the secretary said.

In the meeting, the prime minister has also given directives to build chord lines from Dhaka to Laksam via Narayanganj. The project is expected to decrease the time by one and a half hours by train from Dhaka to Chattogram, he added.

