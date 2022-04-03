PM asks govt officials to ensure services for people

Bangladesh

BSS
03 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 01:08 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the government officials to ensure services for the people, saying Bangladesh became independent to change their fate.
 

"You (officials) should always keep in mind that people are never deprived of getting services because the independence of the country has been attained for changing their destiny," she said.
 

The premier said this while addressing the certificate distribution and closing ceremony of 121, 122 and 123 law and administration courses at BCS Administration Academy in the city's Shahbag area.
 

She joined the function virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.
 
Sheikh Hasina directed the young officials of administration to always think about the people and know the area and livelihood of the people of the locality where they are posted for discharging duties.

"You (administration officials) have the highest opportunity to do the welfare of the people," she said.
 
She also said the young officials of administration would get the opportunity to work in a realistic manner whenever they are posted in higher positions in future through the work experience in the field level.
 
The prime minister said that, "You will be the key to implementing Vision-2041 adopted by the government to turn Bangladesh into a developed country."
 
With State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain in the chair, BCS Administration Academy Rector Mominur Rashid Amin delivered the welcome address.
 
Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Public Administration H N Ashequr Rahman and Senior Secretary of Public Administration Ministry KM Ali Azam also spoke.
 
An audio-visual documentary on BCS Administration Academy was screened.
 
On behalf of the prime minister, Farhad Hossain handed over the rector award, crests and certificates among the top positions recipients.
 
A total of 92 participants took part in the 121, 122 and 123 courses.
 
Three rector award recipients - Md Navid Rezwanul Kabir, Md Rakibul Hasan and Rezwana Afrin from 121, 122 and 123 courses respectively expressed their feelings.
 
Besides, Mahua Afroze and Alauddin of 121, Sabrina Sharmin and Suma Khatun of 122 and Kazi Md Anik Islam and Mehedi Hasan of 123 course secured second and third positions respectively.

